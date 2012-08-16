ATHENS, TN. (Times Free Press) -- An Athens, Tenn., auto supplier plans to more than double its manufacturing site, adding 40 to 50 jobs over the next few years.

Creative Foam Corp. announced last week that increasing demand across the Southeast and Mexico, including Chattanooga's Volkswagen plant, led to the decision to expand.

Tim Martell, director of operations at the Athens plant, said the company decided to expand in Athens for a variety of reasons.

"It's a little bit of everything. We have a great employee base, we're a good company, we have a strong presence in the industry and I think that's helped us move forward," he said. "Business is booming right now. We've been very fortunate."