Plans for new East Brainerd Elementary in holding pattern
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 7:17 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 7:23 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In School Patrol news, plans for a new East Brainerd Elementary have hit a road block.
Hamilton County Commissioners voted 7-to-2 Wednesday against a resolution that would have approved the architect selection for the school.
The resolution would have rescinded the one passed in June, halting the selection process until the schools had a building plan.
Commissioners did not take issue with the selection of architect, but instead discussed the previous requirement.