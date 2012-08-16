CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In School Patrol news, plans for a new East Brainerd Elementary have hit a road block.

Hamilton County Commissioners voted 7-to-2 Wednesday against a resolution that would have approved the architect selection for the school.

The resolution would have rescinded the one passed in June, halting the selection process until the schools had a building plan.

Commissioners did not take issue with the selection of architect, but instead discussed the previous requirement.