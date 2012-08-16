RED BANK, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Can you help police with this week's Crime Stoppers?

The incident happened after hours on Dayton Pike at Rafael's Italian Restaurant.

At least 2 armed suspects are seen on security video entering the building and making out with cash and TV's.

The intruders had their heads covered and bandanas around their faces.

Police are looking for 2 white males, both about 5'8 to 6 feet tall.