New Chattanooga font to be appearing downtown
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 6:44 am EDT
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 8:23 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga is the first city in the United States to have it's own font.
After months in the making, Chattanooga now has its own font type called "Chatype".
A small group of local designers has been working on the type-face since last fall.
Catch the font on billboards, the city's official website, and signs around downtown.
The Chatype Facebook page has over 600 likes, along with instructions on how to download the new font.