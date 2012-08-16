News
Senator Corker visits Chattanooga tours turbine facility
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 6:17 am EDT
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 6:32 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Senator Bob Corker was in town Wednesday visiting the two year old Alstom plant.
The turbine factory employs about 270 people, and plans to add even more jobs by 2013.
Calling the $300 million production plant "fascinating," Corker says it's companies like Alstom that will create long term benefits for the U.S., helping bounce back from the recession.
In the November, the former Chattanooga mayor faces controversial candidate Mark Clayton who won the Democrat party primary.