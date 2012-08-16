CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Senator Bob Corker was in town Wednesday visiting the two year old Alstom plant.

The turbine factory employs about 270 people, and plans to add even more jobs by 2013.

Calling the $300 million production plant "fascinating," Corker says it's companies like Alstom that will create long term benefits for the U.S., helping bounce back from the recession.