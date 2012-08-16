(WRCB) - Overall, we should have fine weather today. It will be a bit warm with highs in the low 90s, and there will be a bit of humidity in the air as well, but overall not too bad.

A front will be approaching that will change things for the weekend. Ahead of the front, we may see a few isolated showers or storms as early as this evening.

The bulk of the rainfall will be in the form of scattered storms Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

There is a slight risk of some of the storms Friday becoming severe with the biggest threat being hail and damaging winds.

Saturday, we may see a few isolated showers lingering into the first part of the day but drier air will move in Saturday afternoon, and make for some amazing weather late Saturday into Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 80s.