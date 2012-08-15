CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- J.T. Wise had two hits and drove in five runs to lead Chattanooga to a 9-6 win over Jacksonville Wednesday night at AT&T Field.

The Lookouts (30-22) extended their lead to three games in the Southern League's North Division over Jackson, who lost to Mississippi, 2-1, on Wednesday.

Wise delivered a sacrifice fly in the first, a two-run homer in the second and a two-run double in the third as Chattanooga built up a 9-2 lead through three innings. Blake Smith also hit a two-run homer in the first and Rafael Ynoa added an RBI-double in the second.

Aaron Miller (6-6) cruised through five innings before running into trouble. He gave up back-to-back homers to Kyle Jensen and Kyle Skipworth in the Suns' four-run sixth inning before Red Patterson came in to end the threat.

Miller was charged with six runs, five earned, on seven hits in five-plus innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Patterson, Steven Rodriguez and Steve Ames combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to close out the win. Ames struck out two in a perfect inning-and-a-third for his 16th save.