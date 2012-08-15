ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia coach Mark Richt was upset with his team's execution in its second scrimmage of the preseason.

Richt said his quarterbacks fumbled "every time they got touched" in Wednesday session. Richt says overall the Bulldogs played "pretty good" but he says that would only translate to eight or nine wins.

"Some good things happened, but I saw a lot of bad things," Richt said. "Like I told the team, I thought we looked like a pretty good team. But pretty good is about 8-4, maybe 9-3 if you're lucky. We'd like to be better than 8-4, but that's about how we played today.

"It wasn't awful, but it wasn't great. Did we have great effort on every play? No. Was every guy busting his tail on every play? No. Was there great effort on some of the plays? Yes. I didn't see a team that was ready to be great."

Starter Aaron Murray completed 8 of 14 passes for 158 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hutson Mason completed 8 of 18 passes for 67 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Chris Conley had four catches for 114 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Richt was pleased, however, with the play of his tailbacks. Freshmen Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall were productive, each logging a run of more than 50 yards.

Gurley finished with 87 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Marshall had five carries for 62 yards.