CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers announced several roster moves Tuesday that affect the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Left-handed pitcher Scott Elbert arrived in Chattanooga Monday to begin a rehabilitation assignment.

Additionally, right-hander Steve Smith and outfielder Bobby Coyle were promoted to Chattanooga from Rancho Cucamonga, while lefty Chris Reed was placed on the disabled list.

Outfielder Anthony Jackson, who was the oldest player on this year's Lookouts' roster, was also released.

Elbert, who pitched for Chattanooga in 2009, was placed on the Los Angeles disabled list on July 27th (retroactive to July 26th) with left elbow inflammation. He struck out the only two batters he faced in Monday's 4-1 win over Jacksonville. The southpaw has pitched in 39 games for the Dodgers this season, going 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

Smith, 26, made 34 relief appearances for Rancho Cucamonga, going 4-2 with a 4.25 ERA. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent out of the University of New Mexico on June 17, 2008 by the Dodgers.

Coyle, who was selected in the 10th round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft out of Fresno State University, hit at a .378 clip with 17 doubles, two triples, eight homers, and 32 RBI for Rancho Cucamonga in 56 games before his promotion to Chattanooga.

He struck out as a pinch-hitter in Monday's contest.

Prior to being placed on the disabled list, Reed went 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA for the Lookouts in 10 appearances. The 16th overall selection in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft was ranked as the Dodgers' fifth best prospect by Baseball America prior to this season.

Jackson, 28, played in 48 games for the Lookouts, hitting .240 with three doubles, two triples, and 12 stolen bases.