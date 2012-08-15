BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU says that about 20 college football programs have asked for permission to speak with All-America cornerback and punt returner Tyrann Mathieu.

Herb Vincent, the university's vice chancellor of communications, says LSU only considers granting requests to schools Mathieu has approved, consistent with school policy on athletic transfers.

Vincent says he cannot release which schools have been in touch with LSU and which have been approved other than McNeese State, which has already announced that Mathieu visited its campus.

Officials at McNeese State, where classes began Wednesday, say there remains some leeway for Mathieu to enroll within the next few days.

Mathieu was kicked off the LSU football team last Friday, reportedly for a failed drug test. He has not yet announced his plans for this season.