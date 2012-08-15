LOUISVILLE, KY. (WRCB) – Ten cars and their owners took top honors at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, held August 2-5, including a street rodder from Athens, Tennessee. Stephen Moses and his '32 Ford B-400 were among the best of the field.

The event was the seventh of 10 hot rod and custom car shows that a panel of STREET RODDER editors and experts from Painless Performance Products will visit this year in search of the hottest street rod in the country.





Over the course of the car show season, 100 street rods will be chosen to compete in the 2012 Painless Performance Products presents the STREET RODDER Top 100.





By the end of November, 100 street rods will have been selected to compete for the coveted title of "Street Rod of the Year." The winner will earn not only the respect and admiration of their peers, but photos of the vehicle will also be featured in the pages of STREET RODDER magazine, an honor every street rod enthusiast across the country aspires to achieve.





"The Painless Performance Products presents the STREET RODDER Top 100 has been spectacular thus far," said Brian Brennan, Editorial Director of the Performance Group of Source Interlink Media. "We've seen some amazing and pristine street rods all season thus far, and the work each winner has put into their vehicle is truly exquisite. I know that when all is said and done, picking the ‘Street Rod of the Year' is going to be a very difficult decision."





Each of the 100 finalists will receive a custom-made jacket with the Top 100 logo and those of Painless Wiring and STREET RODDER magazine. The car owner that wins "Street Rod of the Year" will also receive a custom-made, leather-sleeved jacket and a one-of-a-kind trophy, featuring a billet aluminum air cleaner with the likeness of their car engraved on the top plate, from Eddie's Motorsports.