CLEVELAND, TN. (WRCB) -- A Cleveland family is begging for help after two sentimental yard pieces were stolen from their property.

Every day when Tami Stubblefield went to work, she walked out her front door and began to search for two concrete ducks. Her father, Troy Owens, hid them in places around the yard.





It's a tradition that has been in the family for years. It started as a way to make his wife, Delores, smile. "She would get up in the morning wondering where I put them at today," Troy says.





She'd find the ducks on their way out the door, on top of trash cans or in the flower garden. Delores suddenly passed away 18 months ago. The ducks were put away and Owens moved in with his daughter.





"After a few months here he decided to get the ducks back out," says Tami. "It just thrilled me that I had the ducks to see like Mom did before she passed."





The duck scavenger hunt brought back wonderful memories of Troy and Delores' life together. He hid them everywhere, near the mailbox and on the back deck but last week they disappeared.





"Whoever has them, I just hope they enjoy them as much as we did," Troy says.





"If its kids pulling a prank just bring them back, that's all we want. Nobody is going to get in trouble. I'm not going to press charges, I just want those ducks back," says Tami.





She hopes this story will help them find the two missing pieces of their family. "They were kind of a comfort by pleasing my wife the way they did before she died," explains Troy.





"Just bring them back. To them they were concrete ducks but to me they were everything, one of the few things I have left of my mom," Tami says.



