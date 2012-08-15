MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- A woman who accused a Murray County magistrate judge of sexually propositioning her has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

An official with the Murray County jail confirms that Angela Garmley was arrested Tuesday night, and booked for meth possession.

Our news partners at the Times Free Press report that a Murray County sheriff's deputy found a magnetic container filled with meth underneath Garmley's car. He had pulled her over, according to the arrest report, because she failed to dim her bright lights.

Garmley's attorney McCracken Poston is calling for an outside agency to investigate the case. "It stinks to high heaven and I'm going to ask for an investigation," he said.

Back in April, Garmley said she went to Chief Magistrate Judge Bryant Cochran seeking warrants against three people who allegedly beat her up.

When she met with the judge, she says the conversation had nothing to do with her case.

"He disclosed that he was looking for a mistress. Someone he could trust," says Garmley's Attorney McCracken Poston.

Judge Cochran maintained the accusations were politically motivated, and claimed that his opponent's in his re-election camping were behind the allegations.



