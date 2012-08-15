WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- A drug bust of a Whitfield County residence led to the arrest of four people, including a fugitive from Bradley County.





The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has been conducting an investigation concerning illegal narcotics being distributed from a residence located 1344 Peggy Lane. During the investigation undercover purchases of methamphetamine were made from the residence.





On Monday, the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the residence. Officers located over $44,000 in cash hidden inside the residence, along with a quantity of methamphetamine and seized a Ford Mustang and a Suzuki Motorcycle from the residence which had been purchased with currency profited from the sale of illegal narcotics.





Also taken into evidence from the residence were a firearm, digital scales, meth pipes, and two computers.





The target of the investigation was 30 year-old Christopher Lee Mantooth. He was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, and a Parole Violation.





Three additional individuals in the residence at the time of the search were also arrested.





David Daniel Mantooth, 31, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Melissa Nichole Gardina, 29, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.



