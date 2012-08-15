MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The deputy medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Monroe County Election Commission Chairman Jim Miller has testified in the trial of the woman charged in Miller's death.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/NFhXvw ) reported Dr. Chris Lochmueller told jurors on Wednesday that none of the gunshot wounds to Miller's head was a direct contact wound. Lochmueller also said it was impossible to determine how far away the shooter was from Miller when he was killed.

The examiner also said there was a laceration above Miller's eye that was inflicted while the victim was still alive.

The testimony came in the trial in Madisonville of 29-year-old Jessica Kennedy, who is charged with murder.

