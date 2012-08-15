CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Goodbye illegible physician's scrawl. Hello computer font.



Jokes about doctors and bad handwriting have persisted for decades, but they may soon be a thing of the past at Parkridge Health System.



The three-campus system is the first in Chattanooga to switch to a computerized system that eliminates paper charts for patients. Instead, doctors use computers on wheels or at nursing stations to document their notes and doctors' orders.



"This is our first step in going completely paperless," said Jerri Underwood, market chief nurse executive at Parkridge. "Doctors don't have to wait for charts or find charts to enter their information. It all updates automatically."



