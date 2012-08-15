(WRCB) - Today will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s and low humidity.

A front will move through late Thursday, and could bring a few isolated showers Thursday night. Most of the rain with this front will move in through the day Friday with some storms as well.

A few showers and storms may linger into early Saturday morning, but by Saturday afternoon cooler and drier air will have settled in, and we will have perfect weather for most of the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s.