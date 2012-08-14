CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- First day enrollment in Hamilton County schools topped 40,000 on Monday, with an increase of 890 students from last year.

Overall numbers showed 40,355 attending classes on Monday, compared to 39,465 on opening day in 2011.

The largest gains were in elementary schools, with 459 more students than last year. There were 256 additional middle school students and 175 new high schoolers.

East Side Elementary was the county's largest gainer, with an increase of 169 students, from 329 to 498. Superintendent Rick Smith cited population gains in the Hispanic community, long the majority of the student body at East Side. He said the school would likely gain several new teachers after 10th day enrollment figures were gathered late next week.

Orchard Knob Elementary also has a sizable increase from last year, going from 326 students to 434, a gain of 108 students. Clifton Hills was next, going from 504 students to 574. Smith said families who had once left those zoned schools under the No Child Left Behind law must now attend their neighborhood schools.

The county's largest decrease was at East Hamilton Middle, which lost 146 students, going from 930 to 784. Smith says the decrease is due to rezoning, which was necessary to alleviate overcrowding at the school. Red Bank High is down 86 students and Signal Mountain High is down 74.



The Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence, located on Brainerd Road, jumped from 155 students to 262, an increase of 107.

Smith said the overall increase in county enrollment was expected, "due to the impact of business and industry coming to Hamilton County."