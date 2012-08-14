Protégé Chattanooga announces new class and mentors
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Protégé Chattanooga, a team-based mentor program for emerging leaders, announced its first annual class of protégés and mentors. A collaboration between the Young Professionals Association of Chattanooga (YPAC) and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Protégé Chattanooga is the first program of its kind in Chattanooga.
According to a press release, Vice President of Public Strategies at the Chattanooga Chamber, Rob Bradham, said, "The Chamber has been investing in growing community leaders for the last 26 years through our Leadership Chattanooga program. Now, we are pleased to partner with YPAC to create Protégé Chattanooga, a new leadership development program for young professionals."
YPAC President Cara Hicks said, "Young professionals have indicated a need for mentor relationships with established professionals in order to grow as emerging leaders in their business and community. Protégé Chattanooga is designed to meet this need by connecting young professionals with accomplished Chattanooga leaders in order to facilitate mentor relationships and opportunities."
Protégé Chattanooga 2012-2013 mentors include:
- Ted Alling, Co-Founder and CEO of Access America Transport
- Julie Baumgardner, President and Executive Director of First Things First
- Rose Decosimo, Assurance Principal at Decosimo
- Harold DePriest, President and CEO of EPB
- Craig Holley, Chairman, President and CEO of Capital Mark Bank & Trust
- Michael St. Charles, Shareholder with Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel
- Michael Walden, President of Walden Security
Protégé Chattanooga 2012-2013 protégés include:
- Lynn Brown, Suntrust Bank
- James Chapman, Southeast Tennessee Development District
- Katie Ann Downs, TVA
- Shannon Edmondson, Public Education Foundation
- James Hobbs, Weill & Long, PLLC
- Zach Hutcherson, Henderson Hutcherson & McCullough
- Emily Job, Lattimore Black Morgan & Cain
- Danielle Rhones, EPB
Applications for the 2013-2014 Protégé Chattanooga class will open in February 2013. For more information, please contact Cara Hicks.