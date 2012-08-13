CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- There will not be as many School Resource Officers roaming the halls of Hamilton County schools this year. Sheriff Jim Hammond said, "I wish we could have an officer in every school, even elementary. But the money's just not there, and I'm having to pull officers out of schools so we can meet our obligation to patrol the county."

At the program's peak five years ago, there were 23 officers from the Sheriff's Office in various middle and high schools. But funding quickly dried up as the economic downturn began, and the Sheriff's Office is now able to provide 14 officers. Chattanooga funds two officers, Hamilton County Schools provides two others, and the towns of East Ridge and Signal Mountain provide one each. Soddy-Daisy and Red Bank governments helped staff schools in their city limits in years past, but each has pulled funding from the program, citing economic hardships.

SCHOOLS LEFT BEHIND

Although most of the schools that had SROs last year will see no changes, one of the county's largest middle schools has lost its officer. Ooltewah Middle School was left off this year's list, despite an enrollment of 807 students. Sheriff Hammond said, "We had some tough decisions to make, and Ooltewah Middle was one of them. We had to look at each school, and some had fewer criminal calls than others. We also don't have an officer at Sequoyah High School, Lookout Valley or Washington Alternative School any more, but we can't justify the need at those schools compared to some of the others. If I had the money, I'd staff them all."

Sheriff Hammond continued, "Some people get mad at us if we don't provide an officer at their school, but keep in mind we're not even required to do this by law. Our department has responsibilities spelled out that we have to do, and programs like this are above and beyond. I wish the city of Chattanooga and the Hamilton County Department of Education could help more with funding. We're stretched to the max right now."

"A BALANCING ACT"

Asked what it would take to restore officers for schools like Ooltewah Middle and Seqouyah, Sheriff Hammond said, "Even if the County Commissioners came through with more money tomorrow for training and salaries, it would be about a three-month turnaround to get officers ready for their new assignments, and then replace them out in the county. If we got money tomorrow, we would set the wheels in motion, but it takes time. It's a real balancing act."

Here are the schools with Resource Officers provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office:

Brainerd High (2, one HCSO, one CPD)

Brown Middle

Central High

East Hamilton Middle/High (2)

East Lake Academy

Hixson High

Hixson Middle (paid by Hamilton Co. Schools)



Hunter Middle

Loftis Middle

Ooltewah High

Orchard Knob Middle (paid by Hamilton Co. Schools)



Red Bank High

Sale Creek Middle/High



Soddy-Daisy High

Tyner Academy

The Chattanooga Police Department provides an officer for:

Howard High

Signal Mountain Police Department provides an officer for:

Signal Mountain Middle/High

East Ridge Police Department provides an officer for: