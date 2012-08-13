CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -– David Keith Daugherty pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of his wife, 40-year-old Elizabeth Annette Carney. A press release issued Monday from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office stated family and friends contacted the Sheriff's Office in July of 2011 after repeated attempts to reach Carney.

BCSO deputies were initially dispatched on a missing person call to 1235 Northeast 6th Street in Cleveland, and later returned after a second call made to emergency dispatchers to report Carney's body had been found.



An autopsy ruled Carney's death was due to strangulation.



Daugherty was arrested in Bryson City, NC nearly 24 hours later. BCSO detectives issued a first degree murder warrant in Bradley County and Daugherty waived extradition to return to Tennessee.



Monday, Daugherty pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced by Judge Carroll Ross to life in prison. The 42 year-old Daugherty is eligible for parole in 51 years.