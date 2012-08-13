BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- It was a packed house in Bradley County Criminal Court Monday. Natasha Bates, 26, was brought in after everyone else had taken their seats to be formally charged.

Bates faces a laundry list of charges; two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated child neglect and four drug related charges. "Do you understand what the charges are," the judge asks Bates. "Yes," she replies.

The judge appointed Bates an attorney and scheduled her next court date for Nov. 19.

In late June, her sons River, 3, and Leeland, 5, died of hyperthermia. Autopsy results show their core body temperature was at least 105 degrees.

Bates initially reported a drowning and drove the boys to her father's house a couple miles away. Investigators now believe the boys were inside her car for a period of time.

"I'm still very sad," says Linda Bates. Monday's arraignment was the first time River and Leeland's grandmother, Linda, saw Tasha since she was taken into custody in July. She was overcome with emotion. "Just hearing the charges murder," she explains.

Linda now cares for River and Leeland's oldest brother Skyler, he'll turn 9 next month.

"He misses his brothers, he cries. He still asks questions. He doesn't understand about his mother being in jail," says Linda. She says the last couple of weeks have been extremely hard for the family but they're taking it one day at a time.

"You know I don't hope the absolute worse things happens to her that can. I hope she finds God and that's what Skyler is praying for, that his mother finds God," says Linda.

Bates remains in custody at the Bradley County Jail without bond.