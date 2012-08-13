WASHINGTON (AP) - For the first time in two decades, a woman has been tapped to moderate a presidential debate.



The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that CNN's Candy Crowley will moderate one of three October debates between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney.



Jim Lehrer of PBS and Bob Schieffer of CBS News will moderate the other two debates.



Lehrer will focus on domestic topics, and Schieffer will hone in on foreign policy.



Another female journalist, Martha Raddatz of ABC News, will moderate the debate between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan.



Editorials and prominent politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, had urged the commission to pick a woman to moderate at least one of the presidential debates.



