Child critically injured in Ooltewah head-on crash
Monday, August 13th 2012, 9:28 am EDT
Monday, August 13th 2012, 5:28 pm EDT
OOLTEWAH, HAMILTON CO, TN (WRCB) - A seven-year-old girl was critically injured when a flatbed truck hit her mother's SUV head-on on Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Ooltewah-Georgetown Highway near Lee Highway.
According to a news release to Channel 3, 35-year-old Tracey Trosclair was driving the 1974 Ford F-350 flatbed truck that hit a 2011 Mazda SUV driven by Claudia Ek. The "jaws of life" had to be used to cut Ms. Ek from the driver's seat. A chopper then flew her to Erlanger with serious injuries. Her daughter is at Children's Hospital with critical injuries.
Trosclair is already out of the hospital with less severe injuries.
THe Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still open.