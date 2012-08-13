According to a news release to Channel 3, 35-year-old Tracey Trosclair was driving the 1974 Ford F-350 flatbed truck that hit a 2011 Mazda SUV driven by Claudia Ek. The "jaws of life" had to be used to cut Ms. Ek from the driver's seat. A chopper then flew her to Erlanger with serious injuries. Her daughter is at Children's Hospital with critical injuries.