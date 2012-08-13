News
Body found in creek in Jackson Co., Alabama
Authorities in Jackson County are trying to figure out how a man's body ended up in a creek.
Monday, August 13th 2012, 7:42 am EDT
JACKSON CO, AL (WRCB) - Authorities in Jackson County are trying to figure out how a man's body ended up in a creek.
The sheriff's office has identified the man as 83 year old Roy Arrick.
They say his body was found floating about 20 feet from the bank, behind a business off County Road 213.
Arrick's body was turned over to the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.