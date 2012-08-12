Healthier school lunches driving prices up
(Times Free Press) -- The cost of school lunches will increase in public school systems throughout the region as districts work to incorporate healthier — and more costly — federal meal guidelines.
The price of breakfast and lunch will go up by 25 cents in Hamilton County schools, putting the cost of regular breakfast at $1.50 and regular lunch at $2.75. That could mean an extra $42.50 for students who eat all 170 or so lunches in a school year — or $85 more a year for a student who eats school breakfast and lunch each day.
Many other Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia school districts will see more modest increases of 5 or 10 cents per meal.
Some school nutrition workers say prices must go up to cover the U.S. Department of Agriculture's more rigorous school meal requirements that went into effect in July.