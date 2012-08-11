MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A wrong-way driver incident on I-75 in McMinn County Saturday afternoon resulted in several injuries and the death of the 74 year old driver.





According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bruce Farmer was driving south in the northbound lane near mile marker 41.





He struck a car driven by Cara Bullard in the right rear corner, causing her to lose control. She spun several times and came to rest in both lanes of the interstate. Neither Bullard nor her passenger were injured.





Farmer kept driving south and hit a second vehicle, driven by Xuelu Lin, nearly head on. The impact caused Farmer to rotate sideways, where he was struck by a fourth vehicle, driven by Chris Robertson.





The impact pushed Farmer's vehicle back in to the median and caused Robertson's car to roll over onto its top.





The medical examiner pronounced Farmer dead on the scene. Lin, Robertson and his passenger, Donald Robertson, were all injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.



