BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A community is coming together to remember the life of a Bledsoe County teenager, nearly a year after his death.





Kainen Boring collapsed after taking a hit during football practice. Doctors later discovered a pre-existing condition was to blame.





Kainen's family says this past year has not been easy, but their faith and the community are helping them move past the pain.





Kainen's parents want his legacy to live on and they are creating a memorial scholarship in his name.





"The support of everybody's been amazing. We just appreciate it so much," says Paula Boring, Kainen's Mom.





"They don't know how much we do appreciate it," says Robby Boring.





Paula and Robby say they cannot thank the community enough for the love and support over the past year since their son, Kainen, passed away, saying it has been tough.





"We got days," says Robby.





"Every day," says Paula.





To help honor his memory, they are creating a memorial scholarship in Kainen's name.





More than 80 people turned out Saturday to participate in a fund raising golf tournament.





"I think he would be totally amazed to know this many people would come out and support something in his name," says Paula.





For the Borings and the community, an enormous void is still there.





Paula wears Kainen's football number close to her heart and this season his fellow team members posed with his jersey for the team and senior picture.





"God has a reason for everything. And we may not agree and not like it, but there's a reason for everything and we'll know one of these days, what the reason is behind it," says Paula.





His parents want the scholarship to represent Kainen's drive for success. The week before he passed, he moved up the ranks from kicker.





"He'd earned a spot on defense. Middle linebacker. And he didn't get to play," says Robby.

They also want the scholarship to represent Kainen's drive to help others. His organs saved the lives of five people.





His parents have a simple message for his classmates and other young people, one Kainen lived by:





"Figure out what you want in life and go after it."





There is no word yet on how much money was raised but the Borings hope to give out two scholarships at the end of the school year, one to a football player and the other for academic performance. They plan on giving them out every year.







