CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Phil McKenna flew down from his home near Philadelphia last weekend on a business trip.

The weather was pleasant and he saw something in this city he had never seen before on his travels: bicycles for rent.

He was excited for the chance to ride a bike, tour Chattanooga and get some exercise, he said.

But he found a problem. They didn't work.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.