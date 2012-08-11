News
Technical problems plague Chattanooga's bikeshare program
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Phil McKenna flew down from his home near Philadelphia last weekend on a business trip.
The weather was pleasant and he saw something in this city he had never seen before on his travels: bicycles for rent.
He was excited for the chance to ride a bike, tour Chattanooga and get some exercise, he said.
But he found a problem. They didn't work.
