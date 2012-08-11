NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state elections director says Green Party candidates in Tennessee won't be listed on the agency's website until Aug. 30.

Mark Goins told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/N5LjYX) that's the deadline for the state to publish an official list of candidates running in November's general election and Green Party candidates will be among them "unless the court tells us otherwise."

The issue of how third parties should be listed on Tennessee ballots ended up in court and a federal judge ruled that they are entitled to be identified by their party on ballots instead of being listed only as independent candidates.

State officials appealed the ruling, but the appellate court hasn't issued a decision on the matter.

Goins says there's "a decent chance" that a ruling will come by Aug. 30.

