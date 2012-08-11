News
Romney selects Paul Ryan as VP choice
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has selected Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan to be his running mate. The candidate made his announcement to supporters via a phone app, saying
Saturday, August 11th 2012, 7:24 am EDT
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has selected Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan to be his running mate.
The candidate made his announcement to supporters via a phone app, saying -- quote -- "Mitt's Choice for VP is Paul Ryan." The GOP ticket was set to appear together at 9 A.M. Eastern in Norfolk, Va.
Romney and Ryan are kicking off a four-day bus tour that will take them to as many states.
At 42, Ryan is a generation younger than the 65-year-old Romney.