NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has selected Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan to be his running mate.

The candidate made his announcement to supporters via a phone app, saying -- quote -- "Mitt's Choice for VP is Paul Ryan." The GOP ticket was set to appear together at 9 A.M. Eastern in Norfolk, Va.

Romney and Ryan are kicking off a four-day bus tour that will take them to as many states.