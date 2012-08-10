ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in southeast Tennessee have arrested an Illinois man after fireworks were ignited in two stores.

Police in Athens told The Daily Post-Athenian (http://bit.ly/OXMBUu ) that they were called to a grocery store and doughnut shop after the explosions Wednesday morning. 1 of the fireworks exploded and struck a grocery delivery driver in the leg.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old William Busche of St. Charles, Ill., after they saw him setting off more fireworks outside a convenience store.

The police report said that the suspect claimed the Lord told him to blow up the businesses.

Busche remained in jail Friday on charges of assault, vandalism and disorderly conduct. Jail records don't indicate if he's represented by an attorney.

Information from: The Daily Post-Athenian, http://dpa.xtn.net