WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, officials from the Georgia Parole Office contacted the Whitfield County 911 Center requesting assistance at 210 Robbie Drive where they had gone to arrest a parolee for violating his parole.

Upon entering the residence they determined the suspect, Derrick Lamar Chastain, had barricaded himself in a bedroom and had a firearm in his possession.





The Sheriff's Office arrived and secured the area while a Sheriff's Office Negotiator was able to get Chastain on the telephone.





The negotiator and Chastain spoke on the telephone several times over the next few hours with him refusing to surrender.





The Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T. team was contacted and responded to the scene to assist.





At 12:15 p.m., the negotiator was able to convince Chastain to come out of the residence without any weapons and surrender.





Chastain was then taken into custody. Officers recovered two rifles from inside the residence.



