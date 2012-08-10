CALHOUN, GA (WRCB) -- Four Calhoun businesses were raided by police Thursday afternoon on suspicion of illegally operating video gambling machines.





After a month long investigation by the Calhoun Police Departments Special Operations Unit, officers obtained and served four search warrants. The investigation revealed these businesses were paying out cash prizes to individuals playing video gambling machines at the establishments, which is a violation of Georgia Code 16-12-22 pertaining to the commercial gambling act.





Warrants were served at the BP station on 312 North Wall St., North Side Amusement at 235 West Line St., Parkland Amusement at 203 Richardson Rd., and the Marathon Station on the Highway 53 spur.





Arrested were Abdul Rauf Abdullah, 53, Manuel Jesus Santos, 48, Monica Leanne Womack, 22, David B. Holden, 46, Kumar Thapa, 40, and Bahadur Thapa, also 40.





"We expect more arrest to follow in the near future, stemming from these searches," said Chief Moss.



