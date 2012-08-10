CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Be a part of the national conversation examining how various sectors of arts, education, business, culture, government, and philanthropy are joining forces to find arts-centered solutions that help students achieve and communities thrive.





The Arts Education Partnership's (AEP) Fall 2012 National Forum, Arts Learning Without Borders, explores the realities of today's educational landscape — technological advances, new models of learning, educational funding, student assessments — which are all carving out an increasingly critical role for the arts to unleash new ways of thinking, working, and learning in America's classrooms and society.





Rocco Landesman, Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts will deliver news on NEA's innovative agenda for arts education in a special talk, Art Works: Transforming Schools on Thursday, September 13.





Other National Forum highlights include these not-to-be missed plenary sessions on Thursday and Friday:





• Arts at the Core: The Common Core State Standards and Implications for the Arts: 46 states and DC will now shift from adoption of the Common Core to its implementation. What is the status of states' transition plans and what are the implications for teaching and learning in the arts?





• "What's Going On?" Addressing Social Issues like Bullying through Arts and Literacy: Bullying continues to make national headlines. Learn how the arts are becoming part of the solution and see how youth-driven reading programs, collaborative art projects and positive peer pressure are creating unique opportunities for community-based conversations and action to prevent bullying.





• Healthy Partners: Why the Arts Matter to Medicine: Can the arts help make doctors better? Arts organizations, especially museums, are playing an emerging role in training new doctors and nurses to better diagnose patients, reduce errors and enhance patient care through visual observation skills.





Visit www.aep-arts.org/events/forum/forum-registration for more information or to register today!



