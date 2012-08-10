CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga does not plan on standing up to reality show "Chattanoogaville" at this point.

Richard Beeland, spokesman for Mayor Ron Littlefield, said he thinks the city has bigger priorities than taking on a reality show that could use the city's name in an upcoming tea party-centered reality show.

"I don't think it's worth putting that much time in," Beeland said. "It will live and die on its own merit."

On the TV show, tea partyers travel around the United States, confronting Republican and Democratic politicians about conservative values.