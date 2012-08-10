MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - It's finally opening day for a Tennessee mosque after opponents waged a 2-year court battle trying to stop it.

Leaders of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro say they intend to hold midday prayers in the new building Friday.

Construction was nearly halted in May when a state court ruled the public didn't get enough notice that the center was planned. Last month, a federal judge granted the mosque's request for an emergency order that would open the building in time for the holy month of Ramadan, which is still under way.

Rutherford County officials cleared the building for use by issuing a temporary occupancy permit this week.

Mosque leaders say they hope the joy the worshippers feel can now be shared by the community southeast of Nashville.