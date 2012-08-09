CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- City officials said Thursday they'll try to avoid disrupting the Head of the Hooch regatta and the Riverbend Festival when works starts on the effort to fix cracking on the concrete edge of Ross's Landing Park.

Larry Zehnder, the city's parks and recreation administrator, said officials will try to schedule the work around the two big waterfront events.

Work is slated to start next year on fixing cracking on the hard edge of the downtown Chattanooga park. Proposed solutions are estimated at between $4.8 million and nearly $8 million.

Officials have earmarked the higher dollar amount, and they've said they could also make big changes to make Ross's Landing Park more user friendly if there are funds.