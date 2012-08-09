MCMINN COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- An Athens man is facing a kidnapping charge, after the sheriff's office says he lured a child away form his home.



Channel 3 has confirmed, 52-year-old Perry Inman Jr. is behind bars in McMinn County for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old boy.

The police report says Inman lured the child away from his home on Tuesday, by promising to take him to the YMCA.

The child's mother called police when her son wasn't on the porch.

He was found in the Stiles Street area with the suspect.

Perry Inman is charged with kidnapping.