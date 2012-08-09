BIRMINGHAM, AL (WRCB) -- FBI Special Agent in Charge Patrick J. Maley, Chief Jim Peterson of the Guntersville Police Department, and Chief Billy Peebles of the Priceville Police Department, are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The individual is suspected of robbing two banks in North Alabama within the past two weeks.





On August 2, just before 3:00 p.m., a black male entered the Peoples Bank on Highway 431 in Guntersville, Alabama, presented a note to a teller which demanded money and advised that he had a weapon.





The suspect is described as a black male, wearing glasses, a band aid across his nose, in his mid to late 20's, approximately 5'10" to 6'0 feet tall, and weighing approximately 140 to 150 pounds. He was wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt with a blue ball cap, possibly with the Texas Rangers baseball logo. The suspect left the bank on foot.





Then on August 8, at approximately 3:15 pm, a black male, same physical description as above, with a short beard, or what appeared to be a few days beard growth, glasses, a New York Yankees baseball hat, a white t-shirt with a black t-shirt under it, and black work pants, sometimes referred to as "Dickies" style, entered Traditions Bank, 380 Highway 67 South, Decatur, Alabama, presented a note to a teller which demanded money and advised that he had a weapon. The suspect left the bank on foot.





A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of this individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the FBI's Birmingham office at (205) 326-6166.





The FBI has arranged through its joint partnership with Lamar Outdoor Advertising, to have digital billboard's go up in both Alabama and Tennessee within the next 24 hours in an effort to identify this suspect.



