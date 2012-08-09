Memphis attorneys challenge state's voter ID law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The city of Memphis says in a federal lawsuit that a state law requiring Tennessee voters to present state-issued photo identification before they can cast a ballot is unconstitutional.
The city had tried to convince a federal judge that photo IDs issued by the Memphis public library system can be used by voters as a valid form of identification. But two days before the Aug. 2 primary election, U.S. District Court Judge Aleta A. Trauger ruled that the library IDs cannot be used as valid voter IDs.
According to The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/NpHjxk ), attorneys for Memphis on Tuesday amended their lawsuit, claiming the voter photo ID requirement adds a new qualification for voting and infringes on the right to vote under the federal and state constitutions.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.