MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The city of Memphis says in a federal lawsuit that a state law requiring Tennessee voters to present state-issued photo identification before they can cast a ballot is unconstitutional.

The city had tried to convince a federal judge that photo IDs issued by the Memphis public library system can be used by voters as a valid form of identification. But two days before the Aug. 2 primary election, U.S. District Court Judge Aleta A. Trauger ruled that the library IDs cannot be used as valid voter IDs.

According to The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/NpHjxk ), attorneys for Memphis on Tuesday amended their lawsuit, claiming the voter photo ID requirement adds a new qualification for voting and infringes on the right to vote under the federal and state constitutions.