CLEVELAND, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Tea Party of Bradley County members are warning the Cleveland City Council not to interfere with their right to free speech.

On June 18, the City Council voted for a resolution supporting a city police investigation into the distribution of leaflets in South Cleveland. The anonymous leaflets, left on doors and porches, warned that a city renewal plan meant taking over about 300 homes in that area and tearing them down.

Alarmed people who contacted City Hall were told that was not true.

After the council's vote to find out who distributed the leaflets, tea party members came forward and admitted doing so.