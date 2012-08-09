ATLANTA (AP) - After most Georgia voters decided against a transportation tax, political attention is shifting to a new battle involving charter schools.

At issue is whether the Georgia constitution should be amended to guarantee the state's power to authorize and fund charter schools.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/N78j9S) that Georgia voters will decide the issue when they go to the polls in November.

Backers of the constitutional amendment fear that without a stamp of approval from voters this fall, the state's power to authorize and fund charter schools could come under legal threat.

Opponents maintain that charter schools take money from the public school system, and many Democrats oppose the new amendment.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com