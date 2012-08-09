RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. a neighbor called 9-1-1 reporting a garage fire at 11 Glenron Street in the Red Bank area. The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a garage fully involved.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the 1,000 square foot garage. Two cars parked close to the structure were heavily damaged due to the extensive heat.





Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as well to assist Red Bank fire officials with manpower and apparatus.





No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters on the scene.



