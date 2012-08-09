HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 6912 Savannah Estates Drive in Harrison just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Assistant Chief Mark Hutchings arrived within minutes to find a two story wood frame dwelling heavily involved in fire.





Hutchings determined that the occupants of the house had gotten out safely and due to the heavy fire volume and a propane tank venting on the back porch, he ordered a defensive attack.

Even so, the house was unable to be saved because of the major head start the fire had on firefighters. It is believed that the house was on fire for some time before being discovered by the homeowner.





The homeowner stated that he used the grill on the back porch after returning home from work late in the evening and after turning off the grill he and his wife went to bed at about 12:30 a.m. At about 1:45 he investigated a loud pop and found his living room on fire. He awoke his wife and they escaped without harm.





When they exited the house he said there was a large volume of fire to the rear and flames shooting from the attic. It is believed that the most likely cause of the fire was the propane tank on the grill and that the fire is probably accidental in nature.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but sadly the family cat is believed to have perished.





The loss to the house is estimated at approximately $175,000.



