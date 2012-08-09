NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) -- Four state legislators who announced plans to retire earlier this year, along with two who were defeated in there bids for new terms last week, signed up for taxpayer-funded trips to a national legislator convention in Chicago this week.



The six were among 22 Tennessee legislators approved for travel to the National Conference of State Legislators, which is under way in Chicago, according to a list provided by Connie Ridley, director of the Legislature's Office of Administration. About 1,200 state legislators from around the nation were expected at the event, according to the NCSL's website.



The four retiring legislators signing up to attend the event are Sen. Mike Faulk, R-Church Hill; Rep. Bill Harmon, D-Dunlap; Sen. Roy Herron, D-Dreseden; and House Speaker Emeritus Jimmy Naifeh, D-Covington.



