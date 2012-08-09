News
Animal control director busted for marijuana
The director of a Tennessee Animal Control Center is behind bars in connection with a marijuana grow operation.
Thursday, August 9th 2012, 7:02 am EDT
Tammy Webb and her son, Jonathan Ewell Smith, face charges after investigators discovered the plant operation behind the animal shelter.
Webb and Smith deny they had anything to do with the marijuana.
They're charged with the manufacture, delivery, and sale of an illegal substance.