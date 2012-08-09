HUNTSVILLE, AL (WRCB) - Two high schools in Huntsville, Alabama merge to become on of the most technology-advanced schools in the area.

The principals of New Century Tech and Lee High School will operate the campus together, in one building.

Principals say it cost $50 million to build the new facility.

Wi-fi is equipped in every classroom to accommodate a district-wide transition to go paperless.

Every student will have a laptop, and e-books will replace textbooks.

 