Schools merge to become more technology advanced
Two high schools in Huntsville, Alabama merge to become on of the most technology-advanced schools in the area.
Thursday, August 9th 2012, 6:58 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, August 9th 2012, 7:58 am EDT
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WRCB) - Two high schools in Huntsville, Alabama merge to become on of the most technology-advanced schools in the area.
The principals of New Century Tech and Lee High School will operate the campus together, in one building.
Principals say it cost $50 million to build the new facility.
Wi-fi is equipped in every classroom to accommodate a district-wide transition to go paperless.
Every student will have a laptop, and e-books will replace textbooks.