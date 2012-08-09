News
SRO's training for new academic year
School Resource Officers are going through training, to make sure they're ready for any circumstance.
Thursday, August 9th 2012, 6:51 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, August 9th 2012, 7:04 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA 9WRCB) - Hamilton County students head back to class on Monday. So this week School Resource Officers are going through training, to make sure they're ready for any circumstance.
This week's crisis intervention training session is being hosted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
It's goal is to better equip these officers in recognizing and helping students who may be struggling with mental health or serious emotional disturbances.