NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — On the same day Titans receiver Kenny Britt said he'll take whatever punishment the NFL deems necessary for his latest run-in with the police, he lashed out at the team on social media for fining him $9,915 earlier in the day.

According to numerous reports, Britt used his Instagram account on Wednesday to post a photo of the fine sheet for missing a rehab workout, adding a message that included several obscenities, as well as: "Walk back to dis..Don't dey know I have kids."

The team said it had no comment on Britt's posting.

Earlier Wednesday, Britt spoke for the first time since his July 20 DUI arrest on the Fort Campbell, Ky., Army post. He was summoned to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's office on Monday to discuss the arrest, which came less than a year after the commissioner called him in last August for a string of incidents during the lockout, but didn't suspend him.

"He wasn't that pleased at seeing me in there," Britt said. "No person would like to see their players in their office twice in one year."

Britt attempted to pass through a security gate at the Fort Campbell Army installation on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when police stopped him. The DUI charge was Britt's eighth run-in with police since he was drafted in 2009.

Britt is keeping details of Monday's meeting confidential

"It was a personal meeting. I'd rather wait to see what happens," he said. "I'll go off what off his decision is. ... I'm a man about what I did and I'm going to take it on the chin, whatever he decides, and move forward."

Asked if he is worried about a suspension, Britt replied, "Everybody should be worried if they see the commissioner twice in one year."

The receiver said he does have regret over the matter, and that he hopes to learn from his mistakes.

"I regret every incident in my life the same. The things I did in the past you have to learn from all our mistakes," Britt said. "I'm going to learn from every mistake that I do in life. I'm going to learn from mistakes that people do in their life and move forward."

Britt is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from his third surgery on his knees within the past year.

His last procedure came in June on his left knee. He tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in September and had a cleanup on it in May.

"It felt the best since I had my last surgery and that was about four weeks ago," he said. "It feels good, it still stiffened a little when I first got out there. It's feeling good and I'll take it day by day."